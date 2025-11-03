Blue Jays fan pulled sneaky move to keep Miguel Rojas’ home run ball in Game 7

One savvy Toronto Blue Jays fan was ready for his close-up during Game 7 of the World Series.

The Blue Jays had their hearts broken by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday when Miguel Rojas tied the Fall Classic finale at 4-4 with his solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. Rojas launched the ball to the left-field seats at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

The ball landed right into the glove of a man seated in the front row. Given how much anguish Rojas’ blast gave the fans in attendance, the man followed the unwritten rule of having to throw back an opponent’s home run ball.

But upon closer inspection, the man in a Blue Jays City Connect jersey actually took out a different ball from his pocket and pretended like it was the home run ball. He then threw the fake back onto the field.

The Blue Jays fan who caught Miguel Rojas’ game-tying home run kept the ball and threw a different one back on the field pic.twitter.com/VkQEQoRTTC — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 2, 2025

The fan paired his sleight of hand with some halfway decent acting chops. While his team didn’t take home the Commissioner’s Trophy, the man did go home with a piece of World Series memorabilia worth thousands of dollars.

The Blue Jays were two outs away from winning the World Series before Rojas broke an entire country’s spirit with one swing of the bat. Toronto looked like it had an answer in the bottom of the ninth until Andy Pages made a miraculous catch to send the game to extra innings.

The Dodgers got the win courtesy of a Will Smith go-ahead blast in the 11th inning, as well as some poor baserunning by Blue Jays pinch runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa.