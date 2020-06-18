Blue Jays preparing to play at minor league stadium in Florida

The Toronto Blue Jays are preparing backup plans for hosting games during a shortened 2020 season.

SportsNet’s Shi Davidi reported on Thursday that the Blue Jays are preparing to host games at Rogers Centre in Toronto and TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.

Why have they been preparing to play at their Single-A team’s facility? It has to do with possible travel restrictions going to Canada.

The Canadian border is closed through July 21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival, though the NHL was able to get some exceptions by following approved protocol. This development could make the possibility of the Blue Jays hosting games in Toronto this summer realistic. Playing home games in Toronto would be optimal for the team, but they also have the Florida alternative.

The Jays are working on getting TD Ballpark in Dunedin ready to host MLB games just in case. They are adding lights to fit MLB standards and have locked in on the stadium as their secondary option, according to Davidi.

No deal is in place yet between MLB and the players for terms of a shortened 2020 season. MLB’s latest proposal was for a 60-game season, while the players countered at 70, reportedly angering the owners. The back-and-forth over the terms for a resumed season has been going on for weeks.