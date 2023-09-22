Notable Blue Jays player eyeing move to Yankees in free agency?

A rival player is throwing New York Yankees fans a bone this week.

Speaking during his team’s series against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier appeared to hint that he would be open to a move to the Bronx in free agency this offseason.

“I like the AL East,” said Kiermaier, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “I’ve played in the division my entire career. I especially like here [at Yankee Stadium] … Feel like I’m always hitting homers here or playing well.

“Being on the turf my entire career [with both the Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays], I enjoy being on the grass,” Kiermaier added. “My body feels so much better being on grass.”

The three-time Gold Glover Kiermaier also mentioned Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, as another place that he enjoys playing at.

A free agent after the season, Kiermaier, 33, has done well to boost his value in 2023. He is batting a near-career-high .270 for Toronto with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases over 121 games as the team’s everyday center fielder. Kiermaier also continues to provide his typically excellent defense in the outfield.

Of course, this all may have just been a case of Kiermaier being diplomatic during a series against the Yankees. But the center field-needy Yankees will probably be pleased to know that both they and their stadium are appealing to Kiermaier (and also that Kiermaier does not share the anti-pinstripes sentiment of one of his top Blue Jays teammates).