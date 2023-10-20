Bob Melvin could still leave Padres to manage rival team?

The San Diego Padres have stated their intent to bring back manager Bob Melvin for the 2024 season, but that apparently is not completely guaranteed.

There are rumblings that Melvin could be interested in the San Francisco Giants job if the Padres allow him to interview, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. There remain rumblings that Melvin is not guaranteed to stay with the Padres given the state of his relationship with general manager AJ Preller.

The Padres announced at the beginning of October that Melvin would return, despite widespread reports of major issues between him and Preller. If Melvin is seriously motivated to try to land the Giants job, the Padres may be willing to let it happen considering how dysfunctional that situation appears to be.

The Giants are looking for a new manager after firing Gabe Kapler at the end of the season. Melvin managed the Oakland Athletics for 11 seasons, and is obviously familiar with the area. He also had plenty of success during that tenure, leading the A’s to six playoff appearances.

The last time the Giants hired a manager away from the Padres, it was Bruce Bochy in 2006. They would probably love to replicate that sort of success.