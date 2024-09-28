Bobby Witt Jr. has stern message after Royals clinch playoff berth

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. isn’t content with just making his first MLB playoff appearance.

On Friday, the Royals lost to the Atlanta Braves 3-0 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. But the team still managed to clinch a postseason spot after the Minnesota Twins lost a decisive contest against the Baltimore Orioles.

During the champagne celebration in the locker room, Witt found time to send a message to the Royals’ fan base amid the team’s first playoff berth in nearly a decade.

“Kansas City, we’ll see you in October,” said Witt. “We didn’t come this far just to come this far. The best is yet to come. Let’s go!”

Bobby Witt Jr. with a message to Royals fans 🗣 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/cyVaWfya9h — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 28, 2024

The Royals signed Witt to a gargantuan contract extension in February, and the 24-year-old has so far delivered.

In his third season as a pro, Witt has turned into the heart and soul of the Royals franchise. Through 160 games, Witt has hit .332 with 32 home runs and 31 stolen bases. The hard-hitting shortstop has yet to miss a single game in 2024.

Witt and the Royals will soon be on the road to face either the Baltimore Orioles or the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round.