Botched Mets play completely sums up their season

The New York Mets have had a 2023 season to forget. While there are many miserable moments that Mets fans can point to, one botched play on Saturday just about sums it all up.

During the top of the 8th inning in a one-run game, Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley lined a ball right to second baseman Danny Mendick. The hard-hit ball set up a potential double play with Braves base runner Ozzie Albies at first. Instead, Mendick botched the play and the ball rolled to center field.

The speedy Albies appeared destined for third base. But Mets center fielder Tim Locastro couldn’t field the ball properly, which led to Albies scoring all the way from first base.

The Mets bungled a golden opportunity to keep the game close with the top of their order coming up in the bottom half of the inning. Instead, the potential double play turned into two errors. The Braves piled on after that with four more runs in the final two winnings for a 6-0 win over the Mets.

Somehow, the scoreless, error-filled loss was not even the worst one for fans to witness on Saturday. The two sides played a make-up game just hours prior, with the Braves pummeling the Mets by a score of 22-3. The double-header beatdown that the Braves gave in New York was one that has not been seen in MLB history since 1940.

The Braves are the 5th team since 1940 with 20 runs and a shutout in a doubleheader. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/ywASTekFu7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 13, 2023

The Mets entered the 2023 season with a sky-high payroll and even loftier expectations. Instead, the team traded away their two ace pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer as the team sits well outside of the playoff picture. Team owner Steve Cohen even had to issue a statement on the Mets’ current direction. The Mets are nine games out of the final NL Wild Card spot through Saturday’s games.