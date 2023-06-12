Brandon Crawford has funny quote after his first career pitching appearance

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford had the chance to pitch in an MLB game for the first time in his career Sunday, and he came away thinking it was pretty easy.

With the Giants up 13-3 in the 9th on the Chicago Cubs, the team opted to save its relievers and let Crawford try to get the final three outs. While he allowed a hit and a walk, he did manage a scoreless inning to close out the victory.

After the game, Crawford taunted pitchers everywhere by saying that pitching was easy, just as he’d always claimed.

Brandon Crawford: “I always give pitchers a hard time about it not being hard. I think I proved today that it’s not. They probably don’t love that I have a 0.00 ERA.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 12, 2023

“I always give pitchers a hard time about it not being hard. I think I proved today that it’s not,” Crawford said. “They probably don’t love that I have a 0.00 ERA.”

Crawford was not exactly dominant, but he got the job done. He might as well take a victory lap while he can. On the other hand, he’d probably be able to brag even more if he had pulled off a pitch like this one. He’ll have to settle for the perfect lifetime ERA instead.