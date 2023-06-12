 Skip to main content
Brandon Crawford has funny quote after his first career pitching appearance

June 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brandon Crawford looking on from the dugout

Jul 17, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) sits in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford had the chance to pitch in an MLB game for the first time in his career Sunday, and he came away thinking it was pretty easy.

With the Giants up 13-3 in the 9th on the Chicago Cubs, the team opted to save its relievers and let Crawford try to get the final three outs. While he allowed a hit and a walk, he did manage a scoreless inning to close out the victory.

After the game, Crawford taunted pitchers everywhere by saying that pitching was easy, just as he’d always claimed.

“I always give pitchers a hard time about it not being hard. I think I proved today that it’s not,” Crawford said. “They probably don’t love that I have a 0.00 ERA.”

Crawford was not exactly dominant, but he got the job done. He might as well take a victory lap while he can. On the other hand, he’d probably be able to brag even more if he had pulled off a pitch like this one. He’ll have to settle for the perfect lifetime ERA instead.

Brandon Crawfordposition player pitching
