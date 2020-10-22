Brandon Lowe terrorizes Dodgers with two home runs in Game 2

Brandon Lowe was the difference early in Game 2 of the World Series between his Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Lowe took Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin deep for a solo home run as the second batter of the game.

And tonight it's @RaysBaseball on the board first! Brandon Lowe with a solo shot! Watch More: https://t.co/wThupaIvbJ pic.twitter.com/jUoaTERCw6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2020

Then in the fifth inning, Lowe delivered an even bigger blow. He crushed a 2-run home run to make it 5-0.

Brandon Lowe does it AGAIN! A 2-run shot to give @RaysBaseball a 5-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/4sz55f8nKc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2020

The home runs were much-needed for Lowe. The 26-year-old third baseman was struggling in the postseason. He entered the game batting .107 (6-for-56) with only one extra base hit in the postseason. The Rays getting some production from him makes a huge difference in the lineup.

The Dodgers entered Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc-by 2.0