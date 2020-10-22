 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 21, 2020

Brandon Lowe terrorizes Dodgers with two home runs in Game 2

October 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe was the difference early in Game 2 of the World Series between his Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Lowe took Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin deep for a solo home run as the second batter of the game.

Then in the fifth inning, Lowe delivered an even bigger blow. He crushed a 2-run home run to make it 5-0.

The home runs were much-needed for Lowe. The 26-year-old third baseman was struggling in the postseason. He entered the game batting .107 (6-for-56) with only one extra base hit in the postseason. The Rays getting some production from him makes a huge difference in the lineup.

The Dodgers entered Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc-by 2.0

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus