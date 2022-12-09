Report: Braves in danger of losing Dansby Swanson

The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free agent drama, this time with another fan favorite.

A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.

This will likely sound familiar to many. The prevailing wisdom last winter was that the Braves would find a way to keep first baseman Freddie Freeman. The longer the two sides went without an agreement, the less likely that seemed, and Atlanta abruptly traded for Matt Olson to shut the door on a Freeman return. The first baseman ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, though it did not entirely seem to be his first choice.

Swanson had an outstanding 2022 season for the Braves, hitting .277 with 25 home runs en route to his first career All-Star nod. If he winds up leaving, the Braves might have a tough time explaining to fans how a second star player in as many offseasons left the organization while seemingly feeling alienated by the front office.