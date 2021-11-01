Braves organist at it again with funny Alex Bregman taunt

The organist for the Atlanta Braves continues to make their very best case for a raise this postseason.

Truist Park’s organ antics returned for Sunday’s Game 5 of the World Series. This time around, it was Houston Astros star Alex Bregman who was the subject of a taunt. As Bregman stepped up to the plate in the second inning, the organist played “Free Fallin'” by Tom Petty, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

That song choice was no coincidence — the Astros just dropped Bregman down from No. 3 to No. 7 in the batting order after his struggles in the first four games of the series. But the “Free Fallin'” taunt quickly backfired on the organist. Bregman hit an RBI double in the at-bat to drive in the first run of the game for Houston.

In Friday’s Game 3 of the series, the Braves organist hit Astros infielder Jose Altuve with a much more savage taunt. Bregman’s RBI hit was probably Houston’s way of evening the score with the organist for the time being.

Photo: Oct 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to game six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports