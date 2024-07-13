Braves-Padres game plagued by bizarre technical issues

The 1st inning between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on Friday was a wild experience for those watching the Bally Sports broadcast from home.

Braves outfielder Brian Kelenic was the first batter up to face Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Throughout Kelenic’s entire 3-pitch at-bat, the broadcast camera was solely focused on Waldron. The camera didn’t even flinch when Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts caught Kelenic’s pop-up for the game’s first out.

There were some camera issues (to say the least) through the early part of the Bally Sports Southeast broadcast of the Braves at Padres game. pic.twitter.com/fdXcKGdYIu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 13, 2024

Even as the next batter, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, stepped up to the plate, viewers could only see a zoomed-in shot of Waldron. The scorebug also remained unchanged despite the first out being made. The issues persisted lasted through the bottom of the first.

Several fans expressed their frustration about the issues on X.

@MLBTV what is going on with the #Braves #Padres broadcast? There’s literally one camera operating from the 1st base line. Why am I paying for this? Why am I watching? — John Eubanks (@mayorofkochi) July 13, 2024

Braves vs Padres game with one functional camera from the dugout controlled by a guy who is unaware of that fact pic.twitter.com/7obPmdXk8Y — You (@BravesGasm) July 13, 2024

What is the camera view they are using at the Braves/Padres game? Literally just zoning in on a single player and you can’t see any gameplay. It’s also randomly bouncing to different players wildly while the game is actually being played. — Scott Hays (@scott_hays) July 13, 2024

The Bally Sports broadcast was lucky that both teams went three-and-out in the 1st inning. The issues were resolved by the time the first run was scored in the bottom of the 4th.

San Diego took a 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI double from Manny Machado. But that turned out to be the lone run the Padres would score in a 6-1 loss to the Braves.