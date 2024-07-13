 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 12, 2024

Braves-Padres game plagued by bizarre technical issues

July 12, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Bally Sports broadcast zooming in on Matt Waldron during Padres-Braves game

The 1st inning between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on Friday was a wild experience for those watching the Bally Sports broadcast from home.

Braves outfielder Brian Kelenic was the first batter up to face Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Throughout Kelenic’s entire 3-pitch at-bat, the broadcast camera was solely focused on Waldron. The camera didn’t even flinch when Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts caught Kelenic’s pop-up for the game’s first out.

Even as the next batter, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, stepped up to the plate, viewers could only see a zoomed-in shot of Waldron. The scorebug also remained unchanged despite the first out being made. The issues persisted lasted through the bottom of the first.

Several fans expressed their frustration about the issues on X.

The Bally Sports broadcast was lucky that both teams went three-and-out in the 1st inning. The issues were resolved by the time the first run was scored in the bottom of the 4th.

San Diego took a 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI double from Manny Machado. But that turned out to be the lone run the Padres would score in a 6-1 loss to the Braves.

Article Tags

Atlanta Bravesgame broadcastsSan Diego Padres
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus