Braves unveil $151 burger and fries to celebrate World Series

The Atlanta Braves have updated their stadium concession menu for 2022 to commemorate the team’s World Series win, and they have done so in a big way.

The Braves on Tuesday revealed their Truist Park food options for the season. The highlight was the World Champions Burger, which is priced at a cool $151 and comes with a replica World Series ring.

Burger that Braves are selling for $151: A Wagyu beef patty with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli on a toasted, buttered bun served with Parmesan waffle fries. pic.twitter.com/wlcUF6oe2O — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 6, 2022

The concoction consists of a half-pound Waygu beef burger on a brioche bun. The burger is topped with eggs, foie gras, lobster tail, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and truffle aioli, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. The dish comes with a side of waffle fries, plus the replica ring.

The $151 price was chosen to represent the 151 years since the Braves were founded.

There is even an option for those who want their burger to come with an authentic World Series ring. That is available for a mere $25,000 — while supplies last, of course.

Regardless of how you feel about the food, the replica ring is a pretty decent idea. Plus, there are no Fruit Loops involved, so it could be much stranger.