Braves walk-off Dodgers in NLCS Game 2 on Corey Seager misplay

The Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off hit for the second night in a row, helping them take a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS. On Saturday night it was Austin Riley delivering the big hit. On Sunday, it was Eddie Rosario who came through. And a misplay by Corey Seager helped.

Travis D’Arnaud singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning in a 4-4 game. After a failed sac bunt and then a groundout, Dansby Swanson ended up at second.

The Dodgers brought in Kenley Jansen to face Rosario with a runner on second and two outs. Rosario stung a line drive up the middle where Seager was playing. The ball was too hot for Seager to handle, and Swanson came around to score the winning run.

The Braves got to enjoy a huge celebration at Truist Park for the second night in a row and now lead 2-0. The series heads to Los Angeles for Games 3-5 from Tuesday-Thursday. At worst, the Braves have ensured the Dodgers will not be able to win the series at home.

Rosario went 4-for-5 in the game. Riley, the hero in Game 1, had a tying double in the eighth. And Mr. Pearl Necklace himself, Joc Pederson, delivered a 2-run home run in the fourth.