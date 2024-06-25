Brewers acquire former Cy Young winner in trade

After trading away Corbin Burnes earlier this year, the Milwauke Brewers are acquiring another former Cy Young winner.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Brewers are trading for veteran lefty Dallas Keuchel in a deal with the Seattle Mariners. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com notes that Milwaukee is only sending back cash considerations to Seattle in return.

Keuchel is a two-time All-Star who won the AL Cy Young in 2015 and later won the World Series in 2017. All of those accolades came while Keuchel was a member of the Houston Astros, and he has been far less successful since then for five different MLB teams. Now 36, Keuchel signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in April. He last made an MLB appearance in 2023 with the Minnesota Twins, posting a 5.97 ERA over 10 total games.

The 46-33 Brewers clearly feel that there is still something there though. They have a wealth of left-handers (including DL Hall, Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, and Robert Gasser) currently on IL, so Keuchel may be able to help in that regard. For the price of cash considerations, the Brewers, who also lost a notable lefty in free agency last winter, are sending it.