Brewers call up prospect with most fitting name imaginable

The Milwaukee Brewers’ latest call-up could not have possibly been any more appropriately-named.

Milwaukee announced on Sunday that they have called up outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Nashville. That’s right, the Brewers have called up a literal “Brewer.”

The Brewers also noted that Hicklen is the very first “Brewer” to play for them throughout their franchise’s history.

Hicklen is a righty-hitting 28-year-old who has experience playing at all three outfield positions. He looked fantastic in 105 games for Nashville this season, hitting 21 home runs with 68 RBIs and stealing 42 bases to boot.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have been all about the vibes lately. After signing the son of one of their team greats last month, they are now adding an actual “Brewer” to their MLB roster as well.