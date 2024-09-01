 Skip to main content
Brewers call up prospect with most fitting name imaginable

September 1, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A close-up of a Brewers helmet

Apr 21, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers helmet sits on a stool prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers’ latest call-up could not have possibly been any more appropriately-named.

Milwaukee announced on Sunday that they have called up outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Nashville. That’s right, the Brewers have called up a literal “Brewer.”

The Brewers also noted that Hicklen is the very first “Brewer” to play for them throughout their franchise’s history.

Hicklen is a righty-hitting 28-year-old who has experience playing at all three outfield positions. He looked fantastic in 105 games for Nashville this season, hitting 21 home runs with 68 RBIs and stealing 42 bases to boot.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have been all about the vibes lately. After signing the son of one of their team greats last month, they are now adding an actual “Brewer” to their MLB roster as well.

