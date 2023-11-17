Brewers shopping All-Star starting pitcher?

The times may be continuing to change for the Brew Crew.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Friday that the Milwaukee Brewers are discussing starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff in trade conversations with multiple teams. The 30-year-old Woodruff will be entering his final season of arbitration eligibility in 2024.

Woodruff, a two-time MLB All-Star, went 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA and a sparkling 0.82 WHIP last season. But he was limited to just 11 total starts due to a sub-scapular strain in his right shoulder and eventually decided to have surgery to correct the issue.

Because of the procedure, Woodruff is now set to miss the start of the 2024 campaign. But Morosi notes that teams still see value in Woodruff, both in having him for the second half of the year and with regard to Woodruff’s qualifying offer value after the 2024 season.

In any case, the Brewers still have elite starters Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta around to anchor their rotation. That could be why the team feels comfortable about considering a Woodruff trade, which could be one of several more major changes in Milwaukee this winter.