Report: Brewers could make huge changes this offseason

The Milwaukee Brewers have already lost their manager this offseason, and that may be just the first of many major changes for the organization.

The Brewers are seen as being open to trade any player on their roster this winter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. That includes standout pitchers Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams and infielder Willy Adames. If the Brewers embrace a full rebuild, Christian Yelich could even become a trade candidate.

The process already began for the Brewers last week, with outfielder Mark Canha being shipped to Detroit in a relatively minor deal.

The breakup of the current Brewers core is seen as inevitable. Burnes is a free agent after the 2024 season and is likely to be too expensive for Milwaukee to keep. The same is true of Williams after 2025. Pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who is likely to miss most or all of 2024 after shoulder surgery, is also unlikely to remain with the team beyond next season.

Manager Craig Counsell shocked baseball earlier this week when he left the Brewers for a division rival. Perhaps he simply saw the writing on the wall in Milwaukee, as it appears that a team that has consistently contended for the last few years is on its way to a breakup.