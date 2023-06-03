Report: Brewers have learned key trade deadline lesson

The Milwaukee Brewers appear determined to avoid making the same mistake twice when it comes to the trade deadline.

The Brewers intend to keep key pieces as they look to avoid a repeat of last year’s deadline, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. That means the likes of starting pitcher Corbin Burnes are unlikely to be moved.

Last season, the Brewers became something of a cautionary tale in balancing long-term aims and short-term accomplishments. They were in first place in the NL Central when they traded closer Josh Hader to San Diego in an effort to maximize his value a year and a half before he was to hit free agency. However, the move had a disastrous effect on the clubhouse, with some of the team’s players openly critical of the move. Even Hader’s successor as closer seemed crushed by the trade, and Milwaukee wound up missing the playoffs by a game.

Burnes would qualify as Milwaukee’s most coveted trade piece, but he already hinted at some preseason unhappiness with the organization. The last thing they need to do is alienate any players any further.