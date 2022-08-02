Devin Williams has brutal reaction to Josh Hader trade

The Milwaukee Brewers unexpectedly traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday, and Brewers reliever Devin Williams did not seem too happy with the move.

The Padres sent left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet to Milwaukee for Hader.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Williams seemed to be at a loss for words about the Brewers’ decision to trade one of the top closers in the sport.

“I don’t really have a lot to say to be honest with you,” Willams said. “[There’s] a lot of things that don’t really make sense. I want to win, that’s really the biggest thing for me.”

Here is Devin Williams’ reaction to Josh Hader being traded by the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/ziSJaXBzaI — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022

Hader had struggled recently despite the Brewers having a 57-45 record and a three-game division lead entering Tuesday. The four-time All-Star allowed 13 runs on 16 hits in 9.1 innings in July, which may have been due to one reason in particular.

Williams probably doesn’t understand the logic of a team in the middle of the playoff race trading away such a good pitcher.

The Brewers may have figured that their chances of signing Hader once the reliever hits free agency after next season were slim. Now Milwaukee has two capable options in Williams and Rogers to fill their closer role. Williams, a 2022 All-Star, has a 1.59 ERA and 66 strikeouts to 19 walks in 39.2 innings entering Tuesday. Rogers, who has 28 saves so far this season, has a 4.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts to nine walks in 41.1 innings.