Phillies have encouraging update on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies may be getting a major injury reinforcement back fairly soon based on the information they gave Sunday.

Outfielder Bryce Harper is poised to take batting practice on Monday for the first time since he fractured his thumb in June. Manager Rob Thomson added that the next step after that will be to send Harper on a minor league rehab assignment.

Bryce Harper will take batting practice on the field tomorrow for the first time. He’s staying back and doing his work at Citizens Bank Park. Progressing well, Rob Thomson said. Getting closer to minor-league games. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 14, 2022

Harper got hurt on a Blake Snell hit-by-pitch at the end of June and has not played since. The Phillies have actually managed to go 25-15 since his injury, so they have done more than enough to stay in the race even without their perennial MVP candidate in the lineup.

Harper was hitting .318 with 15 home runs at the time of the injury. Those numbers were even more impressive considering he had already been battling through another injury at that stage.