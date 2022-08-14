 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 14, 2022

Phillies have encouraging update on Bryce Harper

August 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Bryce Harper in a headband

Aug 5, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies may be getting a major injury reinforcement back fairly soon based on the information they gave Sunday.

Outfielder Bryce Harper is poised to take batting practice on Monday for the first time since he fractured his thumb in June. Manager Rob Thomson added that the next step after that will be to send Harper on a minor league rehab assignment.

Harper got hurt on a Blake Snell hit-by-pitch at the end of June and has not played since. The Phillies have actually managed to go 25-15 since his injury, so they have done more than enough to stay in the race even without their perennial MVP candidate in the lineup.

Harper was hitting .318 with 15 home runs at the time of the injury. Those numbers were even more impressive considering he had already been battling through another injury at that stage.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus