Buster Posey has missed three Giants workouts, still evaluating things

Buster Posey remains uncertain about playing in the shortened 2020 MLB season.

Posey reported to San Francisco Giants camp over the weekend but admitted at the time that he was unsure about playing. The veteran catcher has missed three workouts this week and is dealing with a personal issue.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said in an interview on KNBR that Posey is evaluating matters and dealing with other “personal things.”

Farhan Zaidi on KNBR about Buster Posey's absence: "He's continuing to evaluate things on an everyday basis and frankly there's a few guys in that boat – guys with young families. I don't want to get into other personal things but … we'll certainly support whatever he decides." — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 10, 2020

The 33-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career. He batted .257/.320/.368 last season with seven home runs in 114 games as he battled back and hip issues.

The Giants have Rob Brantly, Tyler Heineman and Joey Bart as options at catcher if Posey decides not to play.