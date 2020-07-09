pixel 1
Buster Posey has missed three Giants workouts, still evaluating things

July 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Buster Posey

Buster Posey remains uncertain about playing in the shortened 2020 MLB season.

Posey reported to San Francisco Giants camp over the weekend but admitted at the time that he was unsure about playing. The veteran catcher has missed three workouts this week and is dealing with a personal issue.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said in an interview on KNBR that Posey is evaluating matters and dealing with other “personal things.”

The 33-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career. He batted .257/.320/.368 last season with seven home runs in 114 games as he battled back and hip issues.

The Giants have Rob Brantly, Tyler Heineman and Joey Bart as options at catcher if Posey decides not to play.

