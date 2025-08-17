Cal Raleigh autographs wild item for fan at Little League World Series

Cal Raleigh continues to give the people what they want.

The Seattle Mariners star catcher Raleigh took some time to sign autographs for fans while attending a Little League World Series game on Sunday. Raleigh and the Mariners were in town to participate in the Little League Classic at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. later that day and took in a bit of LLWS action several hours beforehand. Seattle was one of the two teams (along with the New York Mets) playing in the Little League Classic, an annual specialty game which counts towards the MLB standings.

ESPN shared video of Raleigh signing an absolutely wild item for one particular fan during the autograph session at the LLWS. Raleigh signed a large toilet seat, inking his name on the front-bottom.

Check out the clip.

Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh AKA 'The Big Dumper' signed a toilet at the LLWS pic.twitter.com/r8VM3NzjDZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2025

That was an obvious reference to Raleigh’s increasingly iconic nickname of “Big Dumper.” Raleigh was given the moniker because of his large posterior, and he has been fully embracing it (and then some).

The 2025 All-Star Raleigh, who leads all of Major League Baseball with 46 home runs this season, has already cashed in on his nickname with an immensely fitting endorsement deal. Raleigh also gave a nod to the nickname with his fantastic bat for MLB Players’ Weekend this week. Now one lucky fan can say that he owns a personally-inscribed Cal Raleigh toilet seat, which is likely to fetch a premium on the auction market as a true one-of-one item.