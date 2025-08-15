Cal Raleigh has an absolutely perfect bat for Players’ Weekend

Cal Raleigh is becoming one with the meme.

The Seattle Mariners star catcher Raleigh went viral this week over the bat that he will be using for 2025 Players’ Weekend. Seattle posted a photo to their official X page showing off Raleigh’s bat.

Raleigh’s bat reads, “Big Butt … Bigger Bombs.” Check it out.

Cal Raleigh's Players Weekend bat reads "Big butt… bigger bombs"



(via @Mariners) pic.twitter.com/N6pMrAIIcg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 15, 2025

That is an absolutely perfect bat for a number of different reasons. For one, Raleigh’s famous nickname is “Big Dumper,” which was inspired by his … well, you guessed it. For another, Raleigh is the best at hitting bombs this season — he leads all of Major League Baseball with 45 home runs and counting. That is just three off the record for most homers in a single season by a catcher (set by Salvador Perez in 2021 with 48).

Overall on the year, Raleigh is hitting .243 with 98 RBIs and 13 stolen bases to go along with his 45 home runs (even turning in some impressive plays in the field as well). That gives Raleigh a strong argument for the AL MVP award this season, especially with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge recently missing a couple of weeks because of an elbow injury.

As for the “Big Dumper” moniker, Raleigh has fully embraced it and landed a fantastic endorsement deal based on the nickname earlier this summer. Now the 28-year-old Raleigh is set to bring the dumpers and the dingers to 2025 Players’ Weekend as well.