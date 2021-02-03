Report: Cardinals still face competition to re-sign Yadier Molina

There has been an expectation that free agent catcher Yadier Molina will ultimately return to the St. Louis Cardinals, but that clearly is not a done deal yet.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Cardinals have not sealed Molina’s return, and other teams are still in contact with the free agent catcher. One of them is the Toronto Blue Jays, who have interest and have spoken to Molina.

Blue Jays still have interest in legendary catcher Yadier Molina and have been in contact. Expectations have been that he returns to St. Louis, where he’s an icon. But nothing’s done, and a couple other teams are still in play. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2021

It’s always sounded like Molina will be back with the Cardinals as long as they want him, and that did seem to be the case. As long as nothing is done, however, the possibility remains that he’ll play elsewhere, as hard as that is to imagine.

The 38-year-old catcher hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games for St. Louis in 2020.