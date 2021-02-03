 Skip to main content
Report: Cardinals still face competition to re-sign Yadier Molina

February 3, 2021
by Grey Papke

Yadier Molina

There has been an expectation that free agent catcher Yadier Molina will ultimately return to the St. Louis Cardinals, but that clearly is not a done deal yet.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Cardinals have not sealed Molina’s return, and other teams are still in contact with the free agent catcher. One of them is the Toronto Blue Jays, who have interest and have spoken to Molina.

It’s always sounded like Molina will be back with the Cardinals as long as they want him, and that did seem to be the case. As long as nothing is done, however, the possibility remains that he’ll play elsewhere, as hard as that is to imagine.

The 38-year-old catcher hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games for St. Louis in 2020.

