Cardinals GM zings Oakland A’s after Kyler Murray contract

Even the Arizona Cardinals’ general manager couldn’t help taking a jab at the Oakland A’s.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Thursday announced that they had agreed on a huge five-year, $230.5 million contract extension for the quarterback. The big contract led one reporter to ask Murray whether the two-sport athlete’s once-promising baseball career had ended.

Murray didn’t know how to answer the question, so Keim stepped in and zinged the A’s in the process.

Reporter to Kyler Murray: “Can we put a squash to baseball now?”#Cardinals GM Steve Keim: Did you guys see the Oakland A’s payroll vs. Kyler’s contract? Enough said.” 😂 (🎥 @AZCardinals) pic.twitter.com/wWBV8qLE9H — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) July 22, 2022

“Did you guys see the Oakland A’s payroll vs. Kyler’s contract? Enough said,” Keim said.

The zinger drew some laughs.

“I’m where I wanna be,” Murray concluded.

Murray’s $230 million deal dwarfs Oakland’s $41.9 million active payroll.

The A’s drafted Murray No. 9 overall in 2018, but the former Oklahoma athlete decided to play pro football instead. Murray became the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. His choice to pursue a football career has paid off not only in strong on-field results for the QB, but also financially.

Meanwhile, the A’s slashed payroll, traded top players, and are struggling to draw fans as they prepare to possibly move. There is little doubt that Murray made the right choice.