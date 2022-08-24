Carlos Correa teases Twins fans with latest comment

Carlos Correa on Tuesday returned to Houston for the first time since leaving the Astros in free agency to sign with the Twins.

The Minnesota shortstop signed a 3-year deal, $105 million deal with the Twins but has the ability to opt out after this season. Many expect he will do so.

However, opting out this year does not necessarily mean Correa won’t return to Minnesota. He teased Twins fans with his comments ahead of the three-game series with the Astros.

Asked if he could see himself playing for the Astros again, Carlos Correa said “right now I see myself playing for the Minnesota Twins for a long time.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 23, 2022

“Right now I see myself playing for the Minnesota Twins for a long time,” Correa said Tuesday, via Chandler Rome.

Correa could opt out now in favor of signing a long-term deal for more guaranteed money. Or he could leave for another team if they bid more money for his services.

Correa is batting .269 in his first season with the Twins, which is close to his career average of .276. His .783 OPS is lower though than his career .831 OPS.

Correa took a short-term deal in hopes of the market being more favorable ahead of the 2023 season. It’s anyone’s best guess where he will end up playing. Barely anyone expected him to be in Minnesota for this season, so who knows what could happen for next year. His comments for now should at least please Twins fans.