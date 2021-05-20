CC Sabathia unloads on Tony La Russa for not defending his player

Tony La Russa has faced some criticism this week for not defending his own player amid an “unwritten rules” controversy, and no one is more angry over the Chicago White Sox manager’s handling of the situation than CC Sabathia.

Sabathia, who hosts the “R2C2” podcast with Ryan Ruocco, absolutely shredded La Russa this week. He defended White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes for belting a home run on a 3-0 count in a blowout game, blaming the Minnesota Twins for putting a position player in to pitch. Sabathia then said La Russa is “out of touch with the game” and should not be managing a team.

“You’ve got a rookie who has basically been carrying your whole f—ing team these first six weeks of the season,” Sabathia said. “This guy’s been carrying you. And now you don’t have a problem with the weird a– Minnesota Twins throwing behind one of your biggest hitters? That’s just f—ing stupid.

“He shouldn’t be f—ing managing that team. If you’re not going to step up and have your player’s back, what’s the point of being the manager of the f—ing White Sox?”

Sabathia also bashed the Twins for throwing behind Mercedes (video here) a day after his home run. You can hear the former pitcher’s full remarks below, but beware that the clip contains inappropriate language.

“𝙃𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙛%*#% 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢.” @CC_Sabathia didn’t mince words with @RyanRuocco on Tony La Russa and the unwritten rules of baseball. TUNE IN!!! New episode available now: https://t.co/kOpnCWxzKM pic.twitter.com/tKnJhnEUCr — R2C2 (@R2C2) May 20, 2021

La Russa said Mercedes would face consequences for swinging away on a 3-0 count in the ninth inning of a blowout. The 76-year-old then said he had no problem with the Twins retaliating the next night by throwing behind Mercedes.

White Sox players have since come to Mercedes’ defense, but La Russa had a savage response for one of them.