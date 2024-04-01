Cubs get roasted for pathetic Opening Day pyrotechnics

Opening Day at Wrigley Field is always a big day, but the Chicago Cubs were not exactly up to the occasion with their pyrotechnics.

The Cubs clearly intended for their players to take the field for introductions flanked by two rows of pyrotechnics, but things did not go as planned. In video posted by Jon Greenberg of The Athletic, one row did not even work, while one of the machines in the other row did not seem to be working properly.

Cubs bring out the saddest pyrotechnic display for the home opener introductions. pic.twitter.com/r2qJVR5666 — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) April 1, 2024

This just wound up looking embarrassing. Perhaps it is still better than the alternative, where players are worried they are about to be set on fire, but it does not exactly make for a great show.

The Cubs did spend a fair amount of money this offseason. Maybe they should up the pyro budget a little bit if they’re going to do things like this.