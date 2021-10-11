Video: Christian Vazquez wins Game 3 on walk-off home run in 13th

The Boston Red Sox are on the verge of reaching the ALCS after a dramatic walk-off win in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Sunday night’s game at Fenway Park was a tense affair, with the Rays rallying late to send Game 3 to extra innings tied at 4. Both teams had chances to score in extras, but it was an unlikely hero in Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez who delivered a two-run walk-off home run in the 13th.

Vazquez was the hero despite the fact that he didn’t even start the game. The backup catcher pinch-hit for starter Kevin Plawecki in the 6th inning, and actually wound up getting four plate appearances.

The walk-off is a huge deal for the Red Sox, who now lead the ALDS 2-1. It will not be the biggest talking point, however, thanks to a hugely controversial call in the top of the 13th that cost the Rays dearly.