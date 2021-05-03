Christian Yelich has funny response to report about his injury progress
Christian Yelich has played in just nine games this season due to a back injury, but the Milwaukee Brewers star continues to make progress in his recovery. He took another big step before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he had a great way of patting himself on the back for it.
Prior to Milwaukee’s 16-4 drubbing, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com shared a photo from the press box of Yelich running the bases. Yelich replied on Twitter with an awesome GIF.
The Brewers took three out of four games from the Dodgers thanks in large part to outstanding pitching, which has been a theme for them this season. They’re 17-11 and in first in the NL Central, but they could certainly use Yelich’s bat back in the lineup.
Yelich has not played since April 11. There was a troubling update about his health a little over a week ago, but all indications are that the slugger is set to return at some point this week.