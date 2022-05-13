Clayton Kershaw gets positive news on SI joint injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday, but there is some positive news.

Kershaw has been bothered by a sacroiliac joint issue (located in the pelvis). The southpaw told reporters Friday that he doesn’t feel well, but the good news is an MRI showed no structural damage.

Clayton Kershaw also said he got an MRI — didn’t show any structural damage. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 13, 2022

Kershaw did receive an epidural to help with the pain.

The 34-year-old is in the middle of a brilliant season for the Dodgers. Kershaw is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in 30 innings. He tossed seven perfect innings against the Twins in his first start of the season.

Kershaw was extremely durable early in his career, but he has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. Last year he pitched just 121.2 innings, which was his lowest amount since his rookie season (not including the shortened 2020 season). He dealt with a forearm injury that kept him out of the postseason. In 2019, he had a shoulder injury. This year he is dealing with the pelvis/lower back issue.

The Dodgers still have Walker Buehler and Julio Urias to anchor the rotation, while Tony Gonsolin has been great to start the season. The Dodgers called up Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move.