Cliff Floyd thinks MLB teams hung black teammates out to dry

Cliff Floyd feels some MLB teams hung some of their black teammates out to dry on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. There was a domino effect where the other NBA teams scheduled to play that day decided not to play. Some MLB teams followed. But many MLB teams decided to play, even though a few black players chose not to.

The Cubs played without Jason Heyward, and the Rockies played without Matt Kemp.

Floyd, who is an analyst with MLB Network, took issue with the lack of team unity. He thinks teammates should have stood by Heyward and Kemp so that those players didn’t have to be alone.

“My boy, if you ain’t playing, I ain’t playing. On the flip side of it, I understand what we’re going through. I’m saying take it out of their hands because it just makes it uncomfortable,” Floyd said.

“And I hate the disconnect. That’s been our problem for a long time.”

Floyd, who is black, played 17 seasons in MLB.

The Brewers were the first MLB team to decide not to play on Wednesday. Their manager believes the team will probably play on Thursday.