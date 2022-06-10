Clint Frazier bashed Yankees hours before being cut by Cubs

Clint Frazier could be looking for a new team very soon, and he definitely can cross the New York Yankees off his list of possibilities.

The Chicago Cubs on Friday designated Frazier for assignment. The move came hours after Frazier bashed the Yankees ahead of a 3-game series between the teams.

Frazier was with the Yankees’ organization from 2016-2021 after they acquired him in the Andrew Miller trade. He was cut by the team in November, leading the Cubs to sign him.

Prior to the Cubs-Yankees series, Frazier said he didn’t miss his former team in the least bit.

“You had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that (Yankees) team,” Frazier told the Chicago Sun-Times. “If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.”

Though he didn’t care for the organizational rules, Frazier did say he was looking forward to seeing some of his former teammates.

Frazier always seemed to be a bad fit with the Yankees. Things got started poorly over a false jersey number rumor. Then whether it was an issue over his appearance or injuries or his lack of playing time, things just didn’t seem to go well.

Frazier had more of the same with the Cubs. He was only a part-time platoon player and got DFAd by the team as Seiya Seiku is returning to action.

Now 27, Frazier better hope he finds an opportunity with a team willing to give him a more consistent chance to play. A former No. 5 overall pick, Frazier showed signs of his talent by batting .267 in both 2019 and 2020 with an OPS over .800 each year. But his career .238 average and defensive limitations have become an issue.