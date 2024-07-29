Crazy fact goes viral after Tommy Pham gets traded

Tommy Pham has to be feeling like he is in “Groundhog Day” at this point.

The veteran outfielder Pham was traded by the Chicago White Sox to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. The deal was part of a bigger trade involving three teams and seven players total.

In addition to Pham already having played for the Cardinals (from 2014-18), another wild fact about the trade went viral. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports shared that this is now the third time that Pham has been acquired by a front office featuring executive Chaim Bloom.

This is the third time outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to a team with executive Chaim Bloom in their front office:

2018: Traded from St. Louis to Tampa Bay

2022: Traded from Cincinnati to Boston

2024: Traded from the White Sox to St. Louis — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 29, 2024

Bloom began his executive career with the Tampa Bay Rays before becoming the head of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox in 2019. The Red Sox decided to fire Bloom after the 2023 season though, and he subsequently landed with the Cardinals as an advisor to president John Mozeliak.

Pham, 36, has now landed with all three of those teams. He is still producing well this season too, batting .266 with a .710 OPS over 70 games this season in a White Sox lineup offering very little protection for hitters. At 54-51, the Cardinals are within just one game of an NL Wild Card spot, so Pham may get a chance to continue his postseason heroics for the second straight year.