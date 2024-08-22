 Skip to main content
Crazy Joey Votto stat goes viral after his retirement

August 22, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Joey Votto in a hat

Apr 9, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto against the Arizona Diamondbacks during opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Votto has retired after an outstanding 17-year MLB career, and one stat that went viral helps illustrate why the Cincinnati Reds star was so good for so long.

Votto shared a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday announcing his retirement. Not long after he shared the news, a stat comparing Votto to the legendary Tony Gwynn went viral. The stat revealed that Votto could go another 477 at-bats without reaching base and still have a higher career on-base percentage than Gwynn.

While some interpreted that as an unnecessary shot at Gwynn, that was not the point. Gwynn is widely considered to be one of the best hitters in MLB history. The Hall of Fame outfielder finished his career with a .338 batting average, 3,141 hits, and an on-base percentage of .388.

Votto, who was known for his batting eye at the plate, finishes with a career on-base percentage of .409, which is outstanding. He was the active MLB leader in career walks with 1,365 before he retired. Votto now ranks 34th all time.

The 40-year-old Votto signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays this season. He hurt his ankle in spring training and struggled during his time in the minors, batting just .143 in 15 Triple-A games this year. That will quickly be forgotten, and stats like the one comparing Votto to Gwynn are what will stick out to most baseball fans.

Joey Votto
