Cubs pull controversial move with Shota Imanaga during no-hitter attempt

Shota Imanaga was a victim of circumstance in his bid for a no-hitter on Wednesday.

The Chicago Cubs lefty Imanaga dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, firing seven no-hit innings with just two walks and seven strikeouts. Imanaga still looked like he had a lot left in the tank late in the game too, keeping his pitch velocity steady in his usual range in the low-90s through the seventh inning.

But Cubs manager Craig Counsell made the controversial decision to pull Imanaga after seven at just 95 pitches thrown.

Shota Imanaga tonight 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 95 P, 20 Whiffs Exits the game with a no-hitter pic.twitter.com/to0q2PnR84 — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) September 5, 2024

The no-hitter was ultimately preserved as Cubs reliever Nate Pearson sent down the Pirates 1-2-3 in the eighth inning before teammate Porter Hodge followed suit with a perfect ninth inning. Thus, Chicago was able to pull off the combined no-hitter (their second combined no-no in franchise history and the 18th no-hitter for them overall).

Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson, and Porter Hodge throw the second combined no-hitter in @Cubs history! pic.twitter.com/CfDPNDJ3qN — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2024

But the Cubs were still widely criticized for their decision to lift Imanaga at such a modest pitch count. Imanaga has been healthy all season for Chicago and had already eclipsed 95 pitches thrown in seven other starts this year (three of which saw him cross the 100-pitch threshold). The Cubs held a comfortable 11-0 lead at the time too, and Imanaga would have faced the Pirates’ 8-9-1 hitters had he gone back out there for another inning.

It is possible the mediocre Cubs are generally trying to preserve Imanaga, whom they invested $53 million in this past winter, during the late stages of a season in which he has already thrown over 150 innings. But baseball fans, especially the home fans at Wrigley on Wednesday, will always want to see a pitcher’s shot at history. Instead though, they got a combined no-hitter and the latest MLB controversy this year over an individual no-hit bid cut short.