Cubs land 2-time World Series winner in trade with Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs on Tuesday added another veteran piece to the team’s pitching staff.

The Cubs landed relief pitcher Ryan Brasier via a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. LA had designated Brasier for assignment last week to make way for another Dodgers All-Star acquisition.

The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. Brasier, 37, was DFA'd last week but should get leverage innings for Chicago. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2025

The 37-year-old right-hander was a vital part of the Dodgers’ outstanding bullpen from last season. Brasier had a 3.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 29 appearances.

Brasier offers the Cubs a trustworthy arm during late-inning situations. He also has significant playoff experience, having won a World Series with both the Dodgers in 2024 and Boston Red Sox in 2018. The Texas native has a 4.13 ERA over 24.0 innings pitched in his postseason career.

With the Cubs looking to end their 4-year playoff drought, adding a veteran name like Brasier for cheap seems like a low-risk, medium-reward move for Chicago. Brasier bolsters a Chicago bullpen that also recently added a former AL West standout to serve as its closer.