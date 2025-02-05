 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, February 4, 2025

Cubs land 2-time World Series winner in trade with Dodgers

February 4, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Article Tags

Chicago CubsLos Angeles DodgersRyan Brasier

The Chicago Cubs logo

The Chicago Cubs on Tuesday added another veteran piece to the team’s pitching staff.

The Cubs landed relief pitcher Ryan Brasier via a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. LA had designated Brasier for assignment last week to make way for another Dodgers All-Star acquisition.

The 37-year-old right-hander was a vital part of the Dodgers’ outstanding bullpen from last season. Brasier had a 3.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 29 appearances.

Brasier offers the Cubs a trustworthy arm during late-inning situations. He also has significant playoff experience, having won a World Series with both the Dodgers in 2024 and Boston Red Sox in 2018. The Texas native has a 4.13 ERA over 24.0 innings pitched in his postseason career.

With the Cubs looking to end their 4-year playoff drought, adding a veteran name like Brasier for cheap seems like a low-risk, medium-reward move for Chicago. Brasier bolsters a Chicago bullpen that also recently added a former AL West standout to serve as its closer.