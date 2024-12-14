Report: Cubs pursuing trade for notable starting pitcher

The Chicago Cubs have already made one big trade this offseason, but a second could be on the horizon.

The Cubs have interest in Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo and have been involved in discussions regarding a possible trade. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported Saturday that the Cubs and Marlins are still talking, and that the Marlins are seeking a young bat in return.

Cubs and Marlins talking deal for starter Jesús Luzardo. Marlins want young controllable bat back.James Triantos or Owen Cassie would likely be in the deal. @BNightengale first to report Cubs interest. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 14, 2024

The 27-year-old Luzardo figures to be a nice trade chip for the Marlins. His best season came in 2023, when he went 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA while striking out 208 hitters in 178.2 innings. Like most of the Marlins, he regressed in 2024, posting an ERA of 5.00 while being limited to 12 starts by injury.

The Cubs made a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker on Friday, and seem prepared to double down with more new additions. They are clearly set on contending in 2025, and would be betting on Luzardo to rediscover his old form.