Cubs prospect Jesus Camargo arrested with 21 pounds of meth

Chicago Cubs prospect Jesus Camargo was arrested in Eagle County, Colo. on Wednesday after being found with 21 pounds of meth in his car, according to a report.

9 News in Denver reports that a silver BMW Camargo was driving was stopped because the vehicle was allegedly speeding and drifting between lanes. The Narcotics Interdiction Team asked if they could search the vehicle and received permission. They found drugs in the car, even though Camargo told them there were not any narcotics in the vehicle.

According to 9 News, the police found drugs inside a Chicago Cubs duffel bag. 9 News says “inside the bag were several baseball gloves, cleats, several neatly packaged bags of a white substance, two green packages and a bag that was suspected of being doused with essential oils that had $1,000 cash in it.”

All together, there were 21 pounds of meth and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills.

Chicago #Cubs prospect, Jesus Camargo was arrested after police found 21 pounds of meth in his team equipment bag. He’s been with the organization since 2015. pic.twitter.com/vchE0dP1mu — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) March 20, 2021

Camargo is being held in jail. The two others who were with him were released after it was determined they did not know about the drugs. Camargo is being held on four felony charges.

The 25-year-old pitching prospect signed with the Cubs’ organization in 2014. He is 13-7 with a career 2.99 ERA in the minor leagues.