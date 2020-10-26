Dave Roberts booed for taking Clayton Kershaw out of Game 5

Dave Roberts was booed by the Los Angeles Dodgers fans in attendance for Sunday’s Game 5 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for taking starter Clayton Kershaw out of the game.

Kershaw was rolling and had sat down seven straight Tampa Bay Rays batters. He got two outs on two pitches in the sixth, but that wasn’t enough for Roberts.

Roberts went to the mound to pull Kershaw and got booed.

Dave Roberts is taking out Clayton Kershaw after 5 2/3 innings, and Dodgers fans do not like it. Serious boos — and an ovation for Kershaw as he leaves the field. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 26, 2020

Kershaw exits the game with 2 outs and a 2-run lead in the 6th. Dodgers fans in attendance have thoughts pic.twitter.com/lLFGHfwQrX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2020

The Dodgers held a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Roberts removed Kershaw. Dustin May came into the game and got a strikeout to end the sixth.

Roberts continues to face questions for his handling of the Dodgers’ pitching staff and even admitted to a mistake in Game 4.