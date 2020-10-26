 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 25, 2020

Dave Roberts booed for taking Clayton Kershaw out of Game 5

October 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dave Roberts

Dave Roberts was booed by the Los Angeles Dodgers fans in attendance for Sunday’s Game 5 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for taking starter Clayton Kershaw out of the game.

Kershaw was rolling and had sat down seven straight Tampa Bay Rays batters. He got two outs on two pitches in the sixth, but that wasn’t enough for Roberts.

Roberts went to the mound to pull Kershaw and got booed.

The Dodgers held a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Roberts removed Kershaw. Dustin May came into the game and got a strikeout to end the sixth.

Roberts continues to face questions for his handling of the Dodgers’ pitching staff and even admitted to a mistake in Game 4.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus