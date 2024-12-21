 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 21, 2024

Dave Winfield reacts to death of Rickey Henderson

December 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Dave WinfieldRickey Henderson
Dave Winfield in a jacket

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; MLB Hall of Fame player Dave Winfield on the field before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dave Winfield reacted via Instagram on Saturday to the news that his former teammate, Rickey Henderson, had died.

Henderson has died at the age of 65.

Winfield shared two photos of him together with Henderson in his Instagram post, along with the caption, “I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace.”

Winfield and Henderson both are members of the Hall of Fame. Winfield played from 1973-1995 and Henderson from 1979-2003, so their careers overlapped for nearly two decades. They were teammates on the Yankees from 1985-1989. Both players made the All-Star team from 1985-1988.

comments powered by Disqus