Dave Winfield reacts to death of Rickey Henderson

Dave Winfield reacted via Instagram on Saturday to the news that his former teammate, Rickey Henderson, had died.

Henderson has died at the age of 65.

Winfield shared two photos of him together with Henderson in his Instagram post, along with the caption, “I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace.”

Winfield and Henderson both are members of the Hall of Fame. Winfield played from 1973-1995 and Henderson from 1979-2003, so their careers overlapped for nearly two decades. They were teammates on the Yankees from 1985-1989. Both players made the All-Star team from 1985-1988.