Derek Jeter sends message to Red Sox rookie named after him

Derek Jeter is not known for his fondness of the Boston Red Sox, but he did wish one of the team’s young players success on Wednesday.

Red Sox infielder Jeter Downs was in Wednesday’s lineup against Detroit for his Major League debut. Downs was named after Jeter, which was enough to get the young infielder a shoutout ahead of the game.

Had the chance to meet @jeter2downs a few years ago (he wasn’t with the Red Sox then). Congratulations and good luck… unless you are playing the Yankees. — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 22, 2022

Downs was actually drafted by the Cincinnati Reds. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, then wound up in Boston as part of the Mookie Betts trade.

Of course, Jeter’s allegiances still lie with the New York Yankees, so he will not be pulling too hard for Downs. That is even more true now that he’s no longer employed by another MLB organization.