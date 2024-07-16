Derek Jeter sets Colin Cowherd straight after mistake

Colin Cowherd may want to do better research the next time he interviews New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter on live TV.

On Monday, Jeter appeared on Cowherd’s show “The Herd” on FOX. As Cowherd tried to ask Jeter about emerging Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, the FOX host mistakenly claimed that Jeter played during “the Nolan Ryan era.”

Jeter did not let Cowherd off the hook easily.

“Paul Skenes [of the] Pirates, dominant guy. Overpowering. Obviously, you were in the Nolan Ryan era,” said Cowherd before getting cut off by Jeter.

“No,” replied Jeter. “No, no, no, no, no, no. I never faced Nolan. Slow down. Slow down. No, I was way after Nolan. Way, way, way after Nolan.”

Derek Jeter fact-checking Colin Cowherd in real time pic.twitter.com/HBeKXHY6eF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2024

Ryan famously had the longest MLB career in history. The Hall of Famer pitched for 27 seasons in a career that started in the ’60s and ended in the ’90s.

But despite Ryan’s longevity, he was no longer active when Jeter first cracked the big leagues. Jeter debuted for the Yankees in 1995, which was two years after Ryan retired.

No baseball revisionist history was going to go down on Jeter’s watch.