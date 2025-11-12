Mets ‘interested’ in stealing another Yankees star in free agency

The New York Mets want to take a star outfielder away from their crosstown rivals for the second straight winter.

The Mets signed Juan Soto to a record-breaking contract last December after his lone season with the Yankees. While the Mets didn’t exactly have a dream season in 2025, the team reportedly plans to make a similar push this coming free agency.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets are “interested” in the Yankees’ free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. One “small negative” for the Mets is reportedly that Bellinger, like Soto, bats left-handed.

Bellinger had a strong first season in pinstripes. He batted .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and an OPS of .813 across 152 games for the Yankees. Bellinger’s 5.1 WAR ranked second on the Yankees behind Aaron Judge. The mark was also the best of his career outside of his 2019 NL MVP campaign.

With all signs pointing to the Mets parting ways with Pete Alonso, Bellinger could also have appeal as a potential replacement at first base. Bellinger played in the outfield for the majority of his Yankees outings, with just three starts registered at first base last season. But he did play 59 games at first base for the Chicago Cubs in 2023.

With Mets owner Steve Cohen dead set on a bounce-back year for his team in 2026, Bellinger may have a bidding war on his hands in the “Big Apple.”