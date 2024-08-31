Dodgers provide update on Clayton Kershaw’s latest injury

Once again, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is dealing with an ill-timed injury.

Kershaw left Friday’s outing after just 27 pitches due to what was described as soreness in his toe. After the game, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Kershaw is dealing with bone spurs, an issue that has plagued the pitcher for years.

The problem is significant enough, Roberts said, that Kershaw could need an IL stint.

Clayton Kershaw is dealing with bone spurs, Dave Roberts said. Has been “for years” off and on, and pitched through it. Kershaw said he just couldn’t push off that leg. Roberts said an IL stint is possible. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 31, 2024

It’s early enough that Kershaw could certainly get back healthy for the playoffs, but the timing is still not ideal. The 36-year-old has only made seven starts on the season, and has not really been able to build himself all the way up to pitch deep into games. Realistically, it is not clear if he has even done enough to make the playoff rotation, though other injuries may necessitate it.

Kershaw has shown flashes of his old self in those starts, but he has a 4.50 ERA and is striking out less than a batter an inning. He can certainly still contribute, but the Dodgers might be wary of him in October, especially when his sketchy playoff history is taken into account.