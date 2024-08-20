 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 19, 2024

Dodgers get concerning news on Freddie Freeman

August 19, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
Freddie Freeman looking ahead

Jun 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The injury woes aren’t letting up on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has reportedly suffered a hairline fracture on his right middle finger. But according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Freeman plans to play through the injury.

Freeman was pulled midway through the Dodgers’ game Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals after hurting his finger fielding a routine ground ball.

Roberts stated that Freeman couldn’t even brush his teeth afterwards given how bad the swelling was on Freeman’s finger. But the Dodgers manager added that his eight-time All-Star is now “doing fine.”

“Freddie’s got a high tolerance,” said Roberts. “So he’s going to play. He couldn’t brush his teeth, or his hair, but the swelling dissipated. Just speaks to how tough he is.”

The former NL MVP missed Sunday’s series finale against St. Louis but was back in the lineup for Monday’s home game against the Seattle Mariners. He didn’t look bothered by the finger issue when he prevented an RBI double for the visitors in the top of the 6th.

Freeman may be fighting through pain on the field, but the Dodgers star faced greater battles off of it when his son Max got sick earlier this season.

The finger trouble is surely a minuscule issue by comparison.

Article Tags

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus