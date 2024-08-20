Dodgers get concerning news on Freddie Freeman

The injury woes aren’t letting up on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has reportedly suffered a hairline fracture on his right middle finger. But according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Freeman plans to play through the injury.

Freddie Freeman has a hairline fracture in his finger but Dave Roberts says he's going to attempt to play through it, per @RowanKavner pic.twitter.com/GagPwflaIQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 19, 2024

Freeman was pulled midway through the Dodgers’ game Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals after hurting his finger fielding a routine ground ball.

Freddie Freeman is out of the game as a result of a finger injury sustained on this play in the 6th inning, per @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/hffW0S9s0P — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 18, 2024

Roberts stated that Freeman couldn’t even brush his teeth afterwards given how bad the swelling was on Freeman’s finger. But the Dodgers manager added that his eight-time All-Star is now “doing fine.”

“Freddie’s got a high tolerance,” said Roberts. “So he’s going to play. He couldn’t brush his teeth, or his hair, but the swelling dissipated. Just speaks to how tough he is.”

The former NL MVP missed Sunday’s series finale against St. Louis but was back in the lineup for Monday’s home game against the Seattle Mariners. He didn’t look bothered by the finger issue when he prevented an RBI double for the visitors in the top of the 6th.

To simply put it, Freddie Freeman is good at baseball pic.twitter.com/vG0W4dDcbF — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 20, 2024

Freeman may be fighting through pain on the field, but the Dodgers star faced greater battles off of it when his son Max got sick earlier this season.

The finger trouble is surely a minuscule issue by comparison.