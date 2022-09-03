Dodgers fan taunts Fernando Tatis Jr. with PED object

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy in mid-August, much to the delight of Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid. He later claimed he unknowingly took the substance as part of a treatment for ringworm.

“I have been informed by Major League Baseball that a test sample I submitted returned a positive result for Clostebol, a banned substance,” Tatis said in the statement. “It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Closteblol. I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took (and) I failed to do so.

“I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates.”

On Friday night, as the Padres visited the Dodgers, L.A. fans took it upon themselves to have a little fun at Tatis’ expense.

The game was briefly delayed in the bottom of the fifth inning when fans tossed a giant inflatable PED object onto the field.

Dodgers fans threw an inflatable PED on the field to troll Fernando Tatis. Oh nooooooo @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/h8zca8Axrd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2022

But they weren’t done there. Fans all across the stadium were tossing around inflatable PED pills and other such objects in an effort to troll Tatis.

Dodgers fans brought an inflatable PED to troll Fernando Tatis Jr 😭 pic.twitter.com/QXSNIKt7qi — #FIREJEREMYREED (@Halo_Talk_) September 3, 2022

Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million extension with the Padres last year and there have been nothing but problems since then. Again, much to the delight of Dodgers fans.