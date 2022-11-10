 Skip to main content
Dodgers allowing longtime key player to test free agency

November 10, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dave Roberts looking on

Oct 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) reacts during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers may look a bit different in 2023, starting with a longtime key member of the team’s infield.

The Dodgers declined the $16 million option on the contract of third baseman Justin Turner on Thursday, opting to pay him a $2 million buyout instead. However, the team is interested in retaining him at a reduced salary, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Turner turns 38 later in the month, and while his numbers were slightly down in 2022, he was still a valuable contributor to the Dodgers. The two-time All-Star hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBI.

Turner is just one of a number of high-profile free agents the Dodgers will have to sort out this winter. Shortstop Trea Turner is set to hit the market, and one of the franchise’s biggest icons may get interest from other teams, too.

