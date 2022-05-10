Dodgers looking to trade former Cy Young winner?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have such a stacked pitching staff that they likely do not need one of the ex-Cy Young Award winners on their roster.

Veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons said in a tweet on Monday will potentially be moving veteran lefty David Price to allow Price to pursue a starting opportunity elsewhere.

The 36-year-old Price has made five appearances in relief for the Dodgers this season. But he has still played very sparingly for them since being acquired in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade. Price opted out of the COVID-shortened 2020 season and appeared in just 11 games in 2021 before being left off the Dodgers’ playoff roster.

The 19-7 Dodgers have the best set of pitchers in baseball, giving up only 60 runs all season (by far the lowest number in the league). That makes Price, a five-time All-Star and Cy Young winner back in 2012, expendable, even if he will probably still be appreciated for what he did in a Dodgers uniform.