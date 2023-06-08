Dodgers take action with struggling Noah Syndergaard

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday took action with the struggling Noah Syndergaard.

The Dodgers placed Syndergaard on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right index finger.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Syndergaard’s poor start on Wednesday that the pitcher not only had a blister on his right index finger but also broke a nail.

It’s hard not to view the move as anything other than the Dodgers trying to buy Syndergaard some time to turn things around.

The Dodgers signed Syndergaard to a 1-year, $13 million deal in December, and he has been nothing short of disappointing. Syndergaard allowed six runs over three innings against the Reds on Wednesday, raising his season ERA to 7.16.

Syndergaard is struggling mentally as he knows his stuff isn’t good enough to get hitters out. His average fastball velocity of 92.4 mph is 1.4 mph lower than his average last year, and by far the lowest of his career.

Maybe the two weeks away will allow Syndergaard some time to heal physically and mentally. If he is unable to improve once he is activated off the injured list, the Dodgers will likely consider designating him for assignment.